Live updates: No new Covid-19 cases for third day straight

People queuing for a haircut at Northwest Mall in Auckkland. Photo: NZ Herald

For the third consecutive day, the Ministry of Health is reporting no new cases of Covid-19.

This means New Zealand’s combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,497, of which 1,147 are confirmed. There were no additional deaths to report.

It is the third straight day and the fifth time this month there have been no new cases

Today's Covid-19 update is via a statement to be released about 1pm. There is no press conference today, as the country waits for Grant Robertson to announce the 2020 Budget.

In the statement the Ministry said: "We now have 1,411 people reported as having recovered from Covid-19, an increase of 9 on yesterday. This is 94% of all confirmed and probable cases.

"Today there are two people receiving hospital level care for Covid-19 – one each in Auckland and Middlemore hospitals. Neither are in ICU."

New Zealand still had 16 significant clusters.

Yesterday, laboratories processed 6,568 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 209,613.

Staying safe during level 2

The Ministry said on day one of Level 2, the behaviours which would keep Covid-19 out of the New Zealand environment continued to be vitally important. The key health measures in Level 2 are:

keep your distance from other people when you’re out in public, including on transport

most importantly - if you’re sick, stay home. Don’t go to work or school. Don’t socialise

if you have symptoms of cold or flu call your doctor or Healthline immediately and get tested

good hand hygiene will continue to be a simple and effective tool to keep COVID-19 at bay

keep your social gatherings to a maximum of 10 people at once

keep track of where you’ve been and who you’ve seen to help with contact tracing if we need it.

Clusters no longer closed

The Ministry had previously closed four clusters because they met its definition of two full transmission periods (the equivalent of 28 days) since their last case was notified.

"In the meantime, we have received and accepted advice that we will use an improved definition of a closed cluster. This is that there should be two full transmission periods since the last case completed their isolation period.

"We are now using that definition and will also be applying it retrospectively which means none of the four previous clusters are considered closed. It’s important to note that there has been no new disease activity in these clusters.

"We don’t expect any clusters to close under the new definition until later this month."

From a public health point of view taking this step made it easier for public health unit staff to retain appropriate public health measures such as isolation while they continued to learn all they could from the different clusters.

Remain vigilant

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said yesterday New Zealanders were on track for elimination but, with an ongoing risk of a second wave, he urged people to remain vigilant on physical distancing, hand hygiene, and staying home if sick.

"This is a stubborn virus and we don't want to be going down the path where we see spikes again."

It comes after New Zealanders had their bubbles popped this morning enabling people to embrace the new safer normal which included the reopening of shops, cafes, hairdressers and public parks.

"The ministry's advice remains to play it safe as no-one wants a second wave. Keep working and learning from home. Keep your distance from others when outside your bubble. Parties are still not on. Remain local, travel only within your region."

Already, carparks had started to fill at Auckland malls as shoppers were bound to purchasing goods online.

The Herald checked out Westfield Albany just after 9am and found checkout queues with at least 50 people long at Kmart.

Children's clothes, toys and basic household goods like pillows seemed to be the items in most trolleys.

At Northwest Mall, there were queues of people waiting for haircuts.

In Wellington, the iconic cable car was back up and running on what was described as a "beautiful level 2 morning".

Despite the driver giving a toot and a big wave, there were no passengers on its first trip after level 3 lockdown.

Lambton Quay was still subdued at about 8.30am, as workers eased back into the swing of things.

At 2pm today, the Government will deliver a Budget that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said will focus on jobs in a Covid-hit world that will see unemployment rise, businesses fall over and the Government's books swamped in debt.

It follows the political drama of yesterday, when political consensus was shattered after Opposition parties voted against Covid legislation for the first time.

The National Party described the Covid 19 Public Health Response Bill as executive overreach, and backed up criticism from The Human Rights Commission that the rushed process was "a great failure of our democratic process".

The Opposition also criticised the warrantless searches of private property if there was a reasonable belief that the alert level rules were being broken.

Ardern described the bill, which passed under urgency, as providing more accountability, and it was needed to enable the enforcement of physical distancing and social gathering limits.