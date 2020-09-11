Live updates: Only one new case of Covid

mt_roskill_church.jpg The Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship Church is at the centre of the ongoing outbreak in Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has revealed there is only one new case of Covid-19 today, linked to the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship bereavement sub-cluster.

The new case has an epidemiological link to an existing case and is associated with the Mt Roskill Evangelical Fellowship bereavement events group.

The ministry has revised its cases and now says there are 33 cases in the church group, and 13 cases in the bereavement sub-cluster.

Meanwhile, this morning a second west Auckland student was confirmed as having Covid-19.

Henderson North School has told its school community that the pupil, who was a close contact of a previous case, has now tested positive.

herald_school_covid_graphic.jpg Graphic: NZ Herald

The Auckland Regional Public Health Service has confirmed to the school that there are no close contacts there.

Earlier a senior student at St Dominic's Catholic College was confirmed infected with Covid.

The case highlighted the need for people to reveal their close contacts. The St Dominic's student was a contact of a previously undisclosed close contact.

Yesterday there were two new cases in the Mt Roskill group associated with the Evangelical Fellowship Church.

There were both part of a sub-cluster that started when an infectious church member visited a bereaved family while Auckland was still in level 3.

The infectious person had been identified as a close contact of an infected person and should have been isolating at home.

Previous non-compliance from the church group was based on a false belief that Covid-19 wasn't real, which Health Minister Chris Hipkins said had to be stamped out as much as the virus itself.

The Government has now moved to a multi-pronged approach to ensure ongoing co-operation from the church members and the sub-cluster.

That involves support from police, Māori and Pasifika health officials, community leaders, and Ministers Peeni Henare, Aupito William Sio and Jenny Salesa, as well as home visits and daily phone calls to ensure people are staying at home.

Auckland is currently at level '2.5', with the rest of New Zealand at level 2 - Cabinet will review the levels on Monday. Any confirmed changes to levels next week will take effect from 11.59pm on Wednesday.

But the chances of a move to level 1 next week look unlikely with health experts and epidemiologists saying they would like to see a consistent run of zero daily cases.