Saturday, 18 April 2020

Living in the bubble: April 18

    1. News
    2. National
    Kleff Tan plays his bagpipes for neighbours in Alexandra. PHOTO: SUE JOHNSON
    Jacob (10) and Grace (8) Oldham, of Taieri Mouth, made this sign as for a surprise for their...
    Otago Harbour last Wednesday morning from Maia. PHOTO: DAVE HONEYFIELD
    German shepherd Maisy on a trail looking over the Bannockburn Inlet at Easter weekend. PHOTO:...
    View from the Taieri ... Snow on Maungatua on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: MARIAN KNIGHT
    Aiden Booth (5) is captain of his pirate ship. PHOTO: KIRI BOOTH
    Alex Moore (15) cuts little brother Cormac’s (8) hair, while the dog looks on, worried that she...
    Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.

    We are urging our readers to send in photographs depicting what life is like inside your bubble.

    We will run a selection each day and those published either in the newspaper or on odt.co.nz, will go in a draw to win prizes. 

    To enter email your JPEG images to bubble@odt.co.nz including all names, ages of children, a telephone number (not for publication) and where the photograph was taken.

