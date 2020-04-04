Saturday, 4 April 2020

Living in the bubble: April 4

    Bears (and a kiwi) in confinement in Alexandra. PHOTO: LIBBY STEVENS
    Samuel (5) and Stella (3) Wilson work on an "Epic Jurassic Park" at home in Halfway Bush, Dunedin...
    Sunrise over Hereweka-Harbour Cone viewed from St Leonards on Tuesday morning. PHOTO: CRAIG CAMPBELL
    Fergus (11), Niamh (12) and Greer (9) Clark, of Outram, go through the puzzle pages with Tommy...
    A neighbourhood happy hour in central Dunedin. PHOTO: PHILIP TEMPLE
    Josh Hand shows Josh Shaw (13) how to change car brake pads in their street in Oamaru. PHOTO:...
    Sick of your own company yet? Well how about sharing some of your daily lockdown activities with our Otago Daily Times readers.

    We are urging our readers to send in photographs depicting what life is like inside your bubble.

    We will run a selection each day and those published either in the newspaper or on odt.co.nz, will go in a draw to win prizes. 

    To enter email your JPEG images to bubble@odt.co.nz including all names, ages of children, a telephone number (not for publication) and where the photograph was taken.

     

     

