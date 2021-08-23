Lockdown spitter arrested again for coughing on police

A man who was arrested during a previous lockdown for spitting at police, claiming he had Covid-19, has been arrested again - this time for coughing on a cop during lockdown.

The 21-year-old Epsom resident appeared at the Auckland District Court today charged with numerous alleged crimes including illegally entering a residence on Mount Eden Rd last month, breaking into a vehicle and damaging another vehicle on Sunday and the coughing incident earlier today.

Police said the man committed a criminal nuisance by coughing on purpose in the officer's face, knowing that it would endanger the officer's health. If convicted of the coughing charge, the man could face up to one year in jail.

The man's latest run-in with police comes 16 months after his arrest during the last alert level 4 lockdown, when police in Hamilton said he spat on them numerous times after he was caught shoplifting from a Countdown store there and unsuccessfully tried to flee.

The officers received medical advice but did not need to go into self-isolation, authorities said after the April 15, 2020, confrontation.

"While rare, such behaviour is highly concerning and potentially extremely dangerous," Inspector Andrew Mortimore, then-Acting Waikato District Commander, said at the time of the incident. "While we recognise these are challenging times and the current situation may be causing stress and uncertainty for many, that does not excuse criminal behaviour which puts the community at risk."

The man was handed a sentence of five months' prison in June 2020 for the numerous offences that day, Stuff previously reported.

"It's something our officers shouldn't have to put up with," NZ Police Association president Chris Cahill told the Herald of the man's 2020 arrest, explaining that spitting at officers is a problem that predated the lockdown. "It's truly disgusting behaviour."

Four others also appeared at Auckland District Court today accused of Covid-related offences charged over the weekend.

A 40-year-old Karekare woman and a 69-year-old Waiheke Island woman were both charged on Saturday with defying the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act. The Karekare resident refused to leave a planned protest area and stay at home, police said. Both women were accused of continuing to intermingle with other members of the public for 20 to 30 minutes after being issued a warning letter.

The maximum penalty for the offences is six months' imprisonment and a $4000 fine.

Overall, Police remain pleased with the response to Alert Level 4 restrictions.

As of 5pm yesterday, 29 people have been charged with a total of 33 offences nationwide since Alert Level 4 began. These arrests are primarily the result of protest activity.

From 19 August 2021, Police began issuing infringements for Covid-19 related breaches. As at 5pm on 22 August 2021, Police have issued 365 infringements nationwide. The breakdown of these total offences is as follows:

Person failed to remain at current home / residence – 328

Person failed to wear a face covering on premises – 15

Person failed to comply with applicable physical distancing rule – 13

Obstruct/Hinder Medical Officer of Health or Person Assisting Med Officer– 6

Person failed to wear a face covering on public transport – 2

Person in control of premises failed to close as required – 1

And in Taupō a mountain biker who fell on a bike track had to be winched out by rescue helicopter and taken to hospital. Police will be speaking to the biker at a later date and enforcement action for breaching restrictions will be considered.