Lollies taken in petrol station burglary

Photo: Facebook / Bishopdale Caltex

A Christchurch service station was the target of an early morning burglary on Tuesday.

Police were called to the incident at Bishopdale Caltex on Harewood Rd about 3.20am, and are investigating it as a possible ram-raid.

However, manager Akash Sharma said a car pulled up at the front doors before someone used a hammer to smash their way in.

He said the glass door shattered and the thieves pocketed lollies before the store security system kicked in.

No cigarettes or cash was taken, he said.

It follows a ram-raid at Barkers' Convenience Store on Witham St in Hornby yesterday.

A vehicle was driven through the shop's front windows about 5.30am.

Police inquiries into the incident are ongoing.