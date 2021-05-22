Long waits for police non-emergency line

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The 105 phone number gets more than 100,000 calls each month.
The police say about a third of calls are abandoned before an operator picks up.
The average hold time is four and a-half minutes.
The longest wait recorded was two hours, twenty minutes.
A police spokesperson says long wait-times are undesirable, and can be caused by surges in demand, long phone call durations, and operator availability.
Emergency calls to 111 are prioritised.
The average wait time for a 111 call was 29 seconds in April, and the longest wait was just over seven minutes.