Saturday, 22 May 2021

Long waits for police non-emergency line

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ
    Photo: RNZ
    Some people ringing the police non-emergency number have encountered wait times of more than an hour in the past month.

    The 105 phone number gets more than 100,000 calls each month.

    The police say about a third of calls are abandoned before an operator picks up.

    The average hold time is four and a-half minutes.

    The longest wait recorded was two hours, twenty minutes.

    A police spokesperson says long wait-times are undesirable, and can be caused by surges in demand, long phone call durations, and operator availability.

    Emergency calls to 111 are prioritised.

    The average wait time for a 111 call was 29 seconds in April, and the longest wait was just over seven minutes.

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter