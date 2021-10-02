Saturday, 2 October 2021

Lotto: No winners for big $20m jackpot

    Two tickets share Lotto Division One after tonight's computer-generated draw, but neither of them had the $20 million Powerball number.

    Those tickets are now each worth $500,000, while Powerball jackpots to Wednesday night.

    Strike Four was also won tonight - that ticket collecting $200,000.

    Tonight's numbers are: 8, 9, 10, 14, 23 and 38. The Bonus Ball is 2 and the Power Ball is 2.The prize pool hit $20m after Wednesday's draw wasn't struck; instead two players each won $500,000 with Lotto First Division.

    Lotto New Zealand says the Powerball jackpot has been on a roll since it was last struck on August 21.

    That win saw a young woman from Auckland become an overnight millionaire, pocketing $11.5 million just as the city entered alert level 4 lockdown.

    Tonight's Division One winners were from Papamoa and Auckland. 

    NZ Herald
