Photo: ODT files

The Lotto Powerball jackpot was not struck on Saturday and has been rolled over to Wednesday, when the pool will be $38 million.

Lotto's spokesperson Kirsten Robinson said excitement has been building over the past few weeks as the jackpot grew and if a player wins Powerball on Wednesday, it would be the second largest prize won in this country.

The winning numbers for Saturday night's draw were: 30, 23, 40, 25, 27 and 19. Bonus ball 37. Powerball 1.

Six players each won $166,000 from the $1 million First Division, with tickets sold in Auckland, Hamilton, Levin, Lower Hutt and Christchurch.

The Strike Must Be Won jackpot of $1 million was not won by a single ticket and rolled down to Strike Three. The prize was shared by 189 players, who each take home $5932. The winning stores and locations were not yet available.

In 2017, the cap at which the jackpot "must-be-won" was raised to $50 million.

Anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above stores should write their name on the back of the ticket and check it immediately at any Lotto outlet, online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.