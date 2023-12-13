Luxon joins calls for pause in Gaza fighting

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

The prime ministers of New Zealand, Australia and Canada have issued a joint statement calling for a pause in hostilities in Gaza and more international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire.

Christopher Luxon, Anthony Albanese and Justin Trudeau said the recent pause in hostilities had allowed for the release of more than 100 hostages and led to more humanitarian aid for civilians.

"We acknowledge the persistent diplomatic efforts of the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to broker this pause, and we regret it could not be extended.

"We want to see this pause resumed and support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire. This cannot be one-sided. Hamas must release all hostages, stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields, and lay down its arms."

The fighting began on October 7 when Hamas staged a surprise attack on Israel, killing 1200 people and taking 240 hostages. In response, Israel has vowed to annihilate the militant Islamist group Hamas, which has ruled Gaza since 2007.

The leaders said they mourned the loss of innocent Israeli and Palestinian lives and were alarmed at the "diminishing safe space" for civilians in Gaza, the statement said.

While recognising Israel's right to exist and to defend itself, the country must respect international humanitarian law, and protect civilians and civilian infrastructure, the leaders said.

They unequivocally condemned Hamas' terror attacks on Israel on October 7, including "the appalling loss of life, and the heinous acts of violence perpetrated in those attacks, including sexual violence".

The leaders said they wanted the immediate and unconditional release of all remaining hostages held by Hamas.

They said the price of defeating Hamas could not be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians.

"We remain deeply concerned by the scale of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and ongoing risks to all Palestinian civilians. Safe and unimpeded humanitarian access must be increased and sustained."

The Australian and Canadian governments both consider Hamas a terrorist organisation while New Zealand authorities have designated the entity's military wing a terrorist group.

There was also "no role for Hamas in the future governance of Gaza", the leaders said while opposing "the forcible displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, the re-occupation of Gaza, any reduction in territory and any use of siege or blockade" and backed a two-state solution.

The statement comes at the same time as Israel's major ally, the US, has warned that it is losing support from the international community with its indiscriminate bombing of Gaza that has killed thousands of Palestinian civilians.

US President Joe Biden told a campaign fundraising event in Washington: "They're starting to lose that support."

Biden also said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needed to change his hardline government, Reuters reported.

The 193-member United Nations General Assembly was due to vote to demand an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in the conflict on Wednesday after the US vetoed such a move in the Security Council.

- RNZ , Reuters and AAP