Luxon promises childcare relief

National leader Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

National leader Christopher Luxon has promised a quarter of a billion dollars worth of tax rebates to parents struggling with the rising cost of childcare.

His policy, dubbed FamilyBoost, would give families a 25 percent rebate on their childcare expenses, up to $75 a week ($3,900 a year) for families earning up to $180,000.

He promised to pay for the $249 million cost of the scheme by slicing into the ballooning cost of consultants. National reckons it will save $400m a year by cracking down on consultant spending.

The policy was announced at Luxon’s State of the Nation speech in Auckland where he set the scene for the political year.

“Kiwis are doing it tough right now because of Labour’s cost-of-living crisis. It is particularly hard for young families to make ends meet when they’re facing rising rents and mortgage rates, skyrocketing grocery bills, and paying for childcare,” Luxon said.

“National’s FamilyBoost childcare tax rebate is expected to help 130,000 low- and middle-income families keep more of what they earn, with up to $75 more in their after-tax pay each week,” Luxon said.

“Families earning up to $180,000 will receive a 25 per cent rebate on their early childhood education expenses, to a maximum of $3,900 per year depending on their income.

“A teacher and a plumber earning $125,000 between them who are spending $300 a week on childcare would receive a weekly rebate of $75, paid fortnightly by IRD to their bank account,” he said.

While families earning up to $180,000 a year will qualify for the policy, the amount they will receive tapers off once a family’s annual family income reaches $140,000. Maximum weekly rebates for families earning $150,000, $160,000 and $170,000 are $56.25, $37.50, and $18.75, respectively.

The rebate will apply to families using licensed early childhood education providers, including kindergartens, kōhanga reo, education and care centres, and licenced home-based care.

The policy takes deep strides into Labour territory. At its conference last year, Labour lifted income thresholds for childcare assistance, allowing more people to qualify for Government subsidies.

But that policy was costed at just $189m over four years, a fraction over the $249m per year National reckons its own policy will cost.

Luxon took aim at new Labour leader and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins accusing him of leading a “bloated” government that has made New Zealand “more insular” and “withdrawn from the world”.

Luxon accused the Government of driving up the cost of living with excessive spending, and being focused on things that don’t matter.

“Labour has concentrated on things that don’t matter – like its Auckland harbour cycling bridge, its co-governance agenda and the now-shelved merger of TVNZ and Radio New Zealand.

“What Government except this one would have thought those were priorities when families are worried about losing their own homes because they can no longer afford their mortgages?” Luxon said.

“It’s not good enough to say you’re going to lower greenhouse gas emissions, but not do it. It’s not good enough to say you’re going to build affordable housing, but not actually do it. Talking about it gets you a headline,” he said.

“But only doing it makes a difference.”

Luxon said Labour had “embraced isolation – cruelly locking out New Zealanders from the only country they call home, even after the virus was well established here”.

“No wonder we’ve become more insular. More withdrawn from the world,” he said.

Luxon turned the focus on Hipkins, targeting his record in the education and public service portfolios.

“In 2018, Chris Hipkins as State Services Minister promised to reduce spending on contractors and consultants. Instead, the latest data shows the annual spend has skyrocketed to more than $1.7 billion – up from $1.2 billion,” Luxon said.

“National will direct public sector agencies to end the culture of relying on contractors at a premium to do the regular job of a public servant. The culture of public servants rebranding as contractors – only to do the same job at twice the hourly rate – is chronic in Wellington,” he said.