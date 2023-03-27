Magnitude 4.9 quake hits north of Wellington

More than two thousand people have reported feeling a magnitude 4.9 earthquake just north of Wellington.

Described as a "light" quake by GeoNet, the quake hit at 1.42pm 50km south of Waverley.

Residents as far north as the Waikato and far south as Christchurch reported feeling the quake, extreme shakes were felt in Wellington and Nelson.

The majority of residents at the bottom of the North Island and top of the South reported the quake as weak, with only 57 of more than 2600 claiming the shakes to be more than moderate.

Kiwis took to social media to report the shaking as "long and gentle".

"Was that a shake or a passing truck?" one social media user commented.

Another said they heard the quake coming with a "very slow shake and low rumble".

GeoNet reported the quake was 94km deep.

A magnitude 3.2 quake hit 25km south-west of Wellington last Wednesday.