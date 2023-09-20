Major delays in Wellington after 'incident' on train line

Commuters at Wellington Railway Station on Wednesday evening. Photo: RNZ

Thousands of Wellington train commuters are having to find their own way home this evening after what police are calling an incident on the Hutt Valley line.

Police are warning commuters to expect significant delays as emergency services respond to the incident, which police said was reported at about 3.45pm.

Trains between Wellington and Taitā are stopped and passengers are being transferred to buses where possible. There are long queues at the main city station.

An update on the Metlink website said bus replacements were very limited and people could expect delays and should seek other transport where possible.

Police said it could be some hours before services were back to normal.

RNZ reporter Ruth Hill said when she arrived at the Wellington station about 5.15pm there were hundreds of people crushed into the main foyer, but they had now been organised into long queues.

The constant refrain over the Wellington railway station loudspeakers was that due to a police incident there were no trains running on the Hutt line, she said.

"Apparently there are bus replacements but I've been here half an hour and have yet to see an actual bus."

People are being told to seek alternative transport and when she arrived at the station Hill said she saw many people leaving the station in search of taxis or Ubers.