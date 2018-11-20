Man accused of holding knife to toddler's throat to fight charges

Ngaruawahia man Samuel Pearson today pleaded not guilty to seven charges in the Hamilton District Court. Photo: NZME

A Ngaruawahia man charged in relation to a home invasion where he allegedly held a knife to a toddler's throat before getting involved in a scuffle with his father will go to trial.

Samuel Pearson, 25, reappeared in the Hamilton District Court via audio visual link today facing four charges.

Through his lawyer Mike McIvor he pleaded not guilty to aggravated wounding, assault with a weapon with intent to escape, assault using a knife as a weapon and aggravated burglary.

He also entered not guilty pleas to charges of intentional damage and assault with intent to injure, relating to a separate incident on October 13.

Pearson is alleged to have broken into the family's Pukete home through a rear door on October 18.

After being woken to the noise, the father has confronted the alleged burglar and the two have become involved in a tussle.

Pearson was remanded in further custody by Judge Peter Rollo to reappear on February 1.