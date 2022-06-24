Friday, 24 June 2022

Man to appear in court after Auckland stabbings

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ
    A man has been charged after yesterday's stabbing attack in Auckland. Photo: RNZ
    A 41-year-old man will appear in court today facing charges of assault and wounding with intent over an incident on Auckland's North Shore yesterday.

    Police said the man will appear in Waitākere District Court today.

    He has been charged with one count of assault and four counts of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

    Four people were stabbed in what police said was a random attack in the suburb of Murrays Bay.

    One person was stabbed at a Westbourne Road property and three others were attacked near a bus stop.

    Police say they generally discourage the public intervening but greatly appreciated those who apprehended the offender until they arrived at the scene.

    Police said in a statement today that the community could be reassured that the violent rampage was an isolated incident.

    They intend having an increased presence in the Murray's Bay and Mairangi Bay areas as the investigation into the incident continues.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter