Man arrested after crashing stolen truck into Christchurch shop

    A 44-year-old man has been arrested after crashing a stolen truck into a Christchurch shop last night.

    The vehicle, which had been reported stolen, crashed into a shop on Barrington Street, Spreydon, shortly after 10pm.

    Police said the driver fled the scene but was arrested a short time later.

    The man was due to appear in Christchurch District Court today on charges including unlawfully taking a motor vehicle, failing to stop and reckless driving.

    Police were making enquiries to determine the circumstances of the crash.

