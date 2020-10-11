Sunday, 11 October 2020

Man arrested after vehicles shot at in Hamilton

    A man has been arrested in relation to a series of incidents in which eight vehicles were shot at in a rural area of Hamilton.

    The 32-year-old has been charged with eight counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and eight of intentional damage.

    Hamilton Area Commander Inspector Andrea McBeth said the most recent incident occurred on Friday, July 17, when multiple moving vehicles were shot at in the Raynes Rd, Rukuhia area.

    Two similar incidents occurred in the same area on June 6 and June 19, she said.

    No one was injured in any of the incidents.

    The man is due to appear in the Hamilton District Court on Friday.

     

    NZ Herald

