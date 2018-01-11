Man badly hurt in fish smoker blast

A man has been blown off his feet and badly injured after a fish smoker exploded north of Auckland.

The man, in his 50s, had been attempting to relight the smoker at Pt Wells, near Orewa, about 10am yesterday when the cooker exploded, Auckland Rescue Helicopters said.

The force threw him clear and the man suffered burns to his limbs.

A chopper crew flew him to him Middlemore Hospital in a serious condition.