Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Man barred from driving after girl hit by car

    1. News
    2. National

    A 77-year-old man has been forbidden from driving after a young girl was hit by a car at an East Auckland school yesterday.

    Counties Manukau road policing manager inspector Kay Lane said the girl was taken to Starship Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

    Police were continuing to investigate the crash, which occurred outside Pigeon Mountain Primary School in Bucklands Beach.

    The man has been forbidden from driving by police, and any further decisions around his eligibility for driving would be for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to make, said Lane.

    "This was a tragic incident for all involved and we are ensuring we are providing what support we can at this time," Lane said.

    The investigation was still in its early phases, she said.

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter