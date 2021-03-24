Man barred from driving after girl hit by car

A 77-year-old man has been forbidden from driving after a young girl was hit by a car at an East Auckland school yesterday.

Counties Manukau road policing manager inspector Kay Lane said the girl was taken to Starship Hospital, where she remains in a critical condition.

Police were continuing to investigate the crash, which occurred outside Pigeon Mountain Primary School in Bucklands Beach.

The man has been forbidden from driving by police, and any further decisions around his eligibility for driving would be for Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency to make, said Lane.

"This was a tragic incident for all involved and we are ensuring we are providing what support we can at this time," Lane said.

The investigation was still in its early phases, she said.