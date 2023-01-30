Man caught stealing from flood-affected business

Police have arrested a man who was caught stealing from flood-affected businesses in Auckland.

Around 8.30pm yesterday a man and a woman were seen allegedly taking products from a vape store which was made insecure in the rising flood waters.

Tāmaki Makaurau District Police Inspector Danny Meade said the offenders were observed putting a significant number of products into a van.

The pair were stopped at the scene by Police with the stolen goods in the van and a search of the man’s vehicle showed a number of other stolen items from another commercial premises nearby which was also insecure as a result of the weather.

“This type of opportunist behaviour when people are just trying to deal with an emergency is pretty low. The effect of burglary and theft is evident on small and big businesses as well – it’s selfish and thoughtless,” said Meade.

The 57-year-old man was arrested and will appear in the North Shore District Court on burglary charges.

Meade said the woman was issued a formal warning.