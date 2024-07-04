Man caught trying to steal 241 blocks of Whittaker's

A person tried to steal more than 200 chocolate bars from a supermarket in South Auckland, police say. Photo: Supplied / NZ police

A man is facing multiple shoplifting charges, including for an incident where more than 200 chocolate blocks were nearly stolen from a South Auckland supermarket.

In a statement, Counties Manukau South Senior Sergeant MJ Riddle said over the past few weeks, supermarkets reported a spate of thefts.

"In one incident, the offender has left the store with 241 Whittaker's chocolate blocks, valued at $1349.60.

"Fortunately, on-site security staff were able to lock the trolley, which the offender has then tried to drag before it has tipped over and all items were recovered before he got too far."

Police said they arrested the 37-year-old in Duke Street earlier this week, and charged him with multiple counts of burglary and shoplifting.

He has been remanded in custody and will reappear in Papakura District Court on 8 July.

On Wednesday, police also arrested a 26-year-old woman for allegedly stealing more than $21,000 worth of goods from various supermarkets across Tāmaki Makaurau.

She will appear in Manukau District Court on Thursday, facing 20 charges of shoplifting.