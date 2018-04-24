Man at centre of homicide probe named

The man found dead at a house in Whanganui on Sunday has been named as a 53-year-old local.

Police named the man as James Butler this evening, adding that he was a Whanganui local.

A homicide investigation was launched following his death. Another man in his 50s was injured.

A post-mortem examination was expected to be completed today to assist the investigation.

Neighbours spoken to by NZME on Monday were unaware of what had happened.

"Home all night, didn't hear a thing," one said.

Earlier on Monday family and friends huddled under duvets and in dressing gowns, and milled about outside the Wikitoria Rd address.

Police have asked anybody with information to come forward.

"Anyone who may have information about this incident is asked to contact police. Information can be given anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."