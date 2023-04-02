Man charged after Blenheim incident

A 23-year-old man has been charged with abduction and rape following an incident in Blenheim this morning.

Police were called to Sinclair Street, Mayfield, about 9.50am.

One person was located on Market Street a short time later and taken into custody.

He is due to appear in the Blenheim District Court tomorrow.

The victim is receiving support.

While incidents like this are concerning for the community, police do not believe there is an ongoing risk to the public.

As the matter is before the courts, police are unable to comment further.