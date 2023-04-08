Man charged after serious assault in Chch

A man has been arrested and charged after an alleged serious assault in Christchurch.

Police said officers were called to Linwood Avenue on Friday night after reports of an assault that had happened between 7:30pm and 7:50pm.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a serious condition.

Police put out a plea late Friday for help finding those involved in the alleged assault.

On Saturday morning, a statement said a 31-year-old man had been arrested and charged.

He was due to appear in Christchurch District Court today, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Police said they would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident - or who may have information that could help the investigation.

"Specifically, police believe a woman was waiting at a bus stop nearby prior to the altercation, who may have witnessed something suspicious.

"We would still like to hear from her in particular."

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 or online, referencing file number 230407/0351.

"Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111."