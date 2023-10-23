Man charged after weapons found in university hall of residence

The University of Canterbury has confirmed a 20-year old man arrested and charged with possession of an offensive weapon was at a hall of residence.

The police say they were called to the address in Ilam in the early hours of Thursday where the man was later taken into custody and assessed in hospital.

The university said the incident involved a person at Tupuānuku hall of residence, and no one was harmed.

Police said they seized ammunition and weapons and no firearms were located at the scene.

The man has also been charged with unlawful possession of a restricted weapon and will appear in the Christchurch District Court this week.