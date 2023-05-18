Man charged with arson over fatal hostel blaze

Police and fire investigators on the top level of Loafers Lodge as they search the site of the deadly blaze. Photo: NZ Herald

A man has been charged with two counts of arson in relation to the fire at a Wellington hostel that left six people dead.

A polices spokesperson said the investigation into the fire is ongoing; however, more serious charges in relation to the deaths have not been ruled out.

Acting Wellington District Commander Inspector Dion Bennett is confident that the police are not seeking anyone else in relation to the fire.

Police revealed they had been treating the deadly blaze as a homicide yesterday after the fire ripped through the building on Tuesday.

At least six people are confirmed dead and "less than 20" remain unaccounted for after fire ripped through the Loafers Lodge hostel in Newtown overnight Tuesday.

Earlier today, police recovered two bodies, and said the rest of the bodies would be recovered tomorrow.

Police began a scene examination this morning but said the damage on the third floor was “significant” and there was a lot of debris for search crews to sift through.

“We are doing everything to recover the deceased from Loafers Lodge as quickly as we can,” Bennett said.

The investigation into the suspected arson is in its third day, with the total number of deaths still unconfirmed.

Police also confirmed that Adelaide Rd will partially re-open from 6am tomorrow.

Loafers Lodge housed more than 90 people; some aged in their 80s.

A sizeable proportion of its residents included people who were previously homeless, and were unemployed, as well as a number of people who were reportedly 501s deported from Australia.