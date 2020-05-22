Friday, 22 May 2020

Man charged with baby's murder

    A 21-year-old man has been charged with murder after the death of a baby in Auckland last month.

    Detective Inspector Shaun Vickers of the Counties Manukau CIB said the baby died in Middlemore Hospital on 13 April after being assaulted at an address in Papatoetoe.

    Police opened a homicide investigation, Operation Searcy.

    The man who has been charged is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on Monday.

