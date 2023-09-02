Man charged with murder in Auckland restaurant homicide

A scene guard set up at Richardson's Bar and Restaurant on 1 September, 2023. Photo: RNZ/Finn Blackwell

Police have arrested and charged a 34-year-old man with murder after the death of Tofimua Matagi in the Auckland suburb of Mt Roskill earlier this week.

Police were called to Richardson's Bar and Restaurant at about 12.54am on Friday, where Matagi, 26, died from his injuries after an assault.

The investigation remains ongoing, and a number of witnesses will be spoken to over the coming weeks, said police.

Detective Senior Sergeant Ash Matthews said the investigation team had worked long hours to get this result and bring some relief to the victim's devastated family.

Their thoughts were with his family at this difficult time, said police.

Matthews expressed thanks to members of the public who assisted police in achieving this quick outcome.

The 34-year-old charged with murder will appear in Auckland District Court on Monday.