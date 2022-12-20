Man charged with murder of woman in Auckland

Police at the scene on Royal Rd, Massey, where a woman was killed yesterday. Photo: NZ Herald

A man has been arrested and charged with murder following the death of a woman death in Massey, West Auckland, last night.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said police had arrested and charged a 30-year-old man this afternoon.

He was due to appear in the Waitākere District Court tomorrow, charged with murder.

“Police are continuing to support the victim’s family through this very difficult time and hope the arrest brings some reassurance to the Massey community,” Det Snr Sgt Poland said.

“The investigation team have worked through the night to bring this matter to a successful conclusion.”

He said inquiries would continue over the coming days.

“As the matter is now before the courts, police are unable to comment further.”

The investigation was launched yesterday after officers were called to a property on Royal Rd around 5.45pm to reports a woman had been seriously injured.

The woman died at the scene.