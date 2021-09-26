Man charged with murder of woman in Kawerau

A Kawerau man has been charged with murder after a woman died from critical injuries in the Bay of Plenty town yesterday afternoon.

The man (20) will be appearing at Whakatane District Court tomorrow morning, charged with murder and an unrelated assault, police said today.

Police are unable to name the victim until her extended family have been advised of her death.

Neighbours of the woman told The New Zealand Herald they were shocked and saddened to learn of her death on Hall St.

She was seen being transported onto a helicopter at Prideaux Park yesterday afternoon. Two ambulances responded.

Neighbours told the Herald the woman, thought to be in 30s or early 40s, had lived at the property for around four years and had young children.

"She was very quiet, kept to herself a lot," one woman who lived two houses down said.

"She came from a huge family that live here."

The neighbour said police were asking residents on the street if they had seen or heard anything yesterday.

Another nearby resident said a coroner was at the woman's house this morning and police had been there all night.

He said the woman's family were "locals" who worked at the Tasman Mill.

"It's just really sad, it makes you feel lousy," he said about her death.

Another Hall St resident said she was shocked that a woman had died, and "for no noise to be heard at all".

"At first we thought it was a drug bust.

"It's saddening, I think the community is still in shock considering we heard nothing."

It's the third homicide investigation launched by police this week.

Mohammed Hakim (72) was found dead at a home in Favona, Auckland, on Tuesday evening. A man has appeared in court charged with his murder.

A man has been charged with murder and sexual violation after the body of Lena Zhang Harrap (27) was found near a footpath in Mt Albert, Auckland, on Wednesday.