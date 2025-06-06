Man charged with murder of woman struck by ute

Tributes have been laid at the scene where Jayde Gilbert was hit and killed in Hamilton. Photo: Libby Kirkby-McLeod/RNZ

A man has been charged with the murder of a Hamilton woman who died after she was struck by a vehicle.

Jayde Gilbert, 30, was hit by a gold-coloured ute while standing next to a power pole at the corner of Ohaupo Rd and Kahikatea Dr, near Waikato Hospital in May.

A homicide investigation was launched, and police today said they had made an arrest this morning.

The suspect was due to appear in court this afternoon, charged with Gilbert's murder.

"On behalf of the investigation team, I would like to thank the people who assisted Jayde after she was struck by the vehicle, and the many members of our community who responded to our appeals for information," Detective Senior Sergeant Scott Neilson said.

A witness working at a shop nearby said a lot of people tried to help Gilbert after she was struck.

A funeral notice from Grinter's Funeral Home in Cambridge said Gilbert was a loved daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece, cousin, friend, and mother of two children.

Gilbert's mother started a GiveaLittle page to help support Gilbert's two children, calling it an "extremely devastating time". As of Friday, it had raised nearly $3500.