Tuesday, 27 October 2020

Man charged over baby's death

    1. News
    2. National

    Police at the scene in Otara last week. Photo: NZ Herald
    The death of a baby in Ōtara, South Auckland, is now being treated as a homicide.

    A 28-year-old man has been arrested and has been charged with assaulting a child in relation to the death of a the 5-month-old boy.

    The baby died last Thursday. Sergeant Veronica McPherson, of Counties Manukau Police, said: "Police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid."

    The man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.

    "Our inquiries into the death of the 5-month-old baby boy are ongoing and we are not in a position to comment further."

    NZ Herald

