Man charged over baby's death

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A 28-year-old man has been arrested and has been charged with assaulting a child in relation to the death of a the 5-month-old boy.
The baby died last Thursday. Sergeant Veronica McPherson, of Counties Manukau Police, said: "Police cannot rule out the possibility of further charges being laid."
The man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court today.
"Our inquiries into the death of the 5-month-old baby boy are ongoing and we are not in a position to comment further."