Man charged over search for missing Marokopa family

    A 34-year-old man has been charged following a lengthy search for a man and his children in Marokopa in the King Country.

    The man and his three young children were not seen from September 11-30 when they reappeared after camping in dense bush, living in a tent inland from Kiritehere Beach.

    During that time a large team led by police searched land, sea and air for 12 days.

    The 34-year-old man will appear in the Te Kuiti District Court on November 5 on a charge of causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources.

    RNZ

