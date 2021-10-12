Man charged over search for missing Marokopa family

A 34-year-old man has been charged following a lengthy search for a man and his children in Marokopa in the King Country.

The man and his three young children were not seen from September 11-30 when they reappeared after camping in dense bush, living in a tent inland from Kiritehere Beach.

During that time a large team led by police searched land, sea and air for 12 days.

The 34-year-old man will appear in the Te Kuiti District Court on November 5 on a charge of causing wasteful deployment of police personnel and resources.