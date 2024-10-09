Man charged with woman's murder appears in court

A man has appeared in court charged with murder after a woman was found dead at a house in Mt Pleasant. Photo: Adam Burns / RNZ

Police remain at the Christchurch property where an elderly woman was allegedly murdered on Monday.

Detective Inspector Scott Anderson said the scene examination is continuing at the Mt Pleasant home and several other enquiries are under way.

A Christchurch man was arrested on Monday and has been charged with murder.

He appeared in court yesterday where he was remanded in custody until his next appearance later this month, Anderson said.

Emergency services were called to the Mt Pleasant address about 5pm and a homicide probe was launched.

Police are now trying to work out exactly what happened but say they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.

The scene examination continued at the property on Wednesday. Photo: Adam Burns/RNZ

Anderson said on Wednesday the investigation was in its early stages but he confirmed the man charged "was known to the victim".

"Police are still keen to hear from anyone who heard or saw anything suspicious between 10am on Friday, 4 October, to 4pm on Sunday, 6 October, in the Mt Pleasant Road or Bellview Terrace area," Anderson said.

"We want to reassure our community that this was an isolated incident and we are not seeking anyone else in relation to this matter.

"Police are working closely with Victim Support to support the victim’s family at this very distressing and difficult time.

"We would ask anyone with information that may assist the investigation team to please update us online now or call 105. Please use the reference number 241007/1228."