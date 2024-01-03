Man in court after woman critically injured

A man was to appear in the Whakatāne District Court today after a woman was allegedly hit by a car, suffering critical injuries on New Year’s Day.

Police confirmed a 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault of a person in a family relationship.

The woman was flown to hospital on Monday after suffering critical injuries following the incident on Tāneatua’s Grace Rd.

Police said on Monday the incident was reported at 12.15pm and a section of the road was closed while police examined the scene.