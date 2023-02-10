Friday, 10 February 2023

Man in court over concert stabbing

    1. News
    2. National

    A person was allegedly stabbed in the crowd at the LAB concert in Hastings. Photo: NZME
    A person was allegedly stabbed in the crowd at the LAB concert in Hastings. Photo: NZME
    A man has appeared in court after an alleged stabbing at the LAB concert in Hastings.

    The 26-year-old has been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on January 21, the date of the pop-reggae concert at Showgrounds Hawke’s Bay.

    He has also been charged with possessing an offensive weapon at a Hastings property on another date.

    The man appeared in Hastings District Court on Friday and was initially remanded in custody by a justice of the peace until a bail application could be heard by a judge.

    Police said earlier that emergency services were called to the showgrounds at 7.05 on the night of the concert after reports that a person had been stabbed in the crowd.

    A person was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a serious condition.

    NZ Herald

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter