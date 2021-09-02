Man with Covid-19 escapes Auckland MIQ facility

The pair were in managed quarantine in the Novotel Hotel in Ellerslie, Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

A man with Covid-19 allegedly escaped the new MIQ facility in Ellerslie today - before police eventually located the runaway.

But authorities are yet to say how long he was on the loose and where exactly he went.

It is understood the man - who has confirmed Covid-19 - left the Novotel & Ibis Ellerslie quarantine facility without permission earlier today.

Police have confirmed they were called shortly after 10.30am today and notified that a person had escaped.

"Police have cordoned off an Ōtāhuhu address and are preparing to arrest the individual," said Superintendent Steve Kehoe.

"Police are liaising with the Ministry of Health on this matter to understand this person's movements since he left the MIQ facility and being located in Ōtāhuhu."

Kehoe said police staff who responded to the incident were dressed in full PPE.

"All police staff who have responded to this incident have been following all health guidelines, in accordance with police Covid-19 procedures," he assured.

"Police are working closely with our partners on where this individual will be taken and we can assure our community every precaution is being taken."

He said any further comment would have to come from the Ministry of Health or MBIE.

The Herald reached out to MoH seeking information including the length of time he was outside the facility, and where he may have ventured.

MoH referred the Herald to MBIE and a response has not yet been provided.

Calls to the Novotel & Ibis Ellerslie were not immediately answered.

From last Friday, Covid-19 positive cases could be sent to the Novotel & Ibis Ellerslie rather than the Jet Park for quarantine.

The hotel has 243 rooms and will take positive Covid-19 cases that would ordinarily quarantine at Jet Park.