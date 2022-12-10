Man critical after assault north of Auckland

Police are asking for the public’s help after a serious assault last night in Warkworth, north of Auckland, left one person on the roadside in a critical condition.

A police spokesperson said “emergency services were called to the intersection of Falls Rd and Hudson Rd about 11.30pm after a report of a verbal altercation between a man and a group of people in vehicles”.

The man was found shortly after, seriously injured on the side of the road, and was transported to hospital.

He remains in hospital today in a critical but stable condition.

Police are now working to establish what occurred and to locate those responsible.

Police are asking anyone with information on how the man came to be injured to come forward and speak with them.