Man critical after being struck by train

A man has been taken to Christchurch Hospital in a critical condition after being struck by a train.

A police spokesperson said they and emergency services were attending an incident on Colombo Street where a person, thought to be a man in his early-40s, was struck by a train.

It was believed the incident happened at about 10.10am.

The person was taken to Christchurch Hospital and is believed to have sustained critical injuries.

Police enquiries are ongoing.

No others were thought to be injured.