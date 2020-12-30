Wednesday, 30 December 2020

Man critical after Christchurch assault

    A man sustained serious head injuries in an assault at a suburban Christchurch address last night.

    Police were called to a property at Newmark St, Bishopdale, about midnight and found the man in a critical condition.

    He was rushed to hospital and remains there today.

    Detective Inspector Mike Ford was appealing for anyone with information about the attack to come forward.

    "Police are looking to speak with anyone who saw what happened, or may have information that could be of use," he said.

    "Police would also like to speak to the family and friends of the injured man.

    "We will be conducting a scene examination at the address and speaking with witnesses at the scene."

    If you know more about the attack, contact police via the non emergency reporting line 105.

    NZ Herald
