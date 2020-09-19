Saturday, 19 September 2020

Man critical after shooting in Christchurch

    1. News
    2. National

    A man is in a critical condition after being shot in Christchurch. 

    Police were called to the scene near Hereford St about 2pm where a man was found with serious gunshot injuries.

    "Police want to reassure the community that while firearm events always present an unacceptable risk, it's believed there's no ongoing risk to the general public", Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Farrant said .

    "We are working to identify those involved and are appealing for any information that can assist with the investigation."

    Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police on 105 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

     

