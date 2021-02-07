Man in custody after Auckland firearms incident

Armed police officers at the scene in Massey. Photo: NZ Herald

A major armed police operation in Massey, Auckland, has been resolved after six hours and a man is in custody.

Police were called to an address on West Coast Rd at 10.44pm last night following reports of someone shooting a gun into the air.

A vehicle alleged to be involved was sighted by the Eagle police helicopter crew just after 4am this morning and tracked to an address on Don Buck Rd, Massey.

The road was closed, people were warned to stay away from the area and some residents were evacuated while police managed the situation.

Police said now that a man was in custody there is no ongoing risk to the community.

People were earlier asked to not travel into the area.

Inspector Jason Homan said there were no reported injuries.

An eyewitness earlier said residents from a number of houses were being evacuated and walked to nearby shops.

Around 20 people from different homes near the corner of Royal and Don Buck Rds were being escorted to safety.

There was a heavy police presence, with the Eagle helicopter flying overhead during the operation