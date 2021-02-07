Sunday, 7 February 2021

Updated 11.02 am

Man in custody after Auckland firearms incident

    1. News
    2. National

    Armed police officers at the scene in Massey. Photo: NZ Herald
    Armed police officers at the scene in Massey. Photo: NZ Herald
    A major armed police operation in Massey, Auckland, has been resolved after six hours and a man is in custody.

    Police were called to an address on West Coast Rd at 10.44pm last night following reports of someone shooting a gun into the air.

    A vehicle alleged to be involved was sighted by the Eagle police helicopter crew just after 4am this morning and tracked to an address on Don Buck Rd, Massey.

    The road was closed, people were warned to stay away from the area and some residents were evacuated while police managed the situation.

    Police said now that a man was in custody there is no ongoing risk to the community.

    People were earlier asked to not travel into the area.

    Inspector Jason Homan said there were no reported injuries.

    An eyewitness earlier said residents from a number of houses were being evacuated and walked to nearby shops.

    Around 20 people from different homes near the corner of Royal and Don Buck Rds were being escorted to safety.

    There was a heavy police presence, with the Eagle helicopter flying overhead during the operation

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter