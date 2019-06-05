Man in custody after bomb scare at Whenuapai air base

Roads near the Whenuapai base were closed off tonight. Photo: NZ Herald

A man is in custody after a major emergency operation at Whenuapai Air Force Base, with claims a person drove into a hangar and made threats about explosives.

A large number of emergency service vehicles were around the air base tonight, with armed police also responding to the incident, believed to have started about 6pm.

A police spokeswoman confirmed the emergency response was sparked by an individual who had "made threats".

A man was taken into custody, without incident, and was speaking with police.

A source at the base tonight contacted the New Zealand Herald.

"I was on the base at the time and we were told by AF personnel to clear the area," the man said.

"There was a police helicopter and multiple emergency vehicles. Apparently someone had driven a vehicle into a hangar and was making threats about explosives."

The source said people were being allowed to leave but not enter the base.

Cordons remain in place at roads leading to the base until further notice, police said.

Auckland Transport is advising the public to avoid the area.

The police media event publisher describes the incident as a "bomb scare" on Tainui Cres, Whenuapai.

A Herald reporter said a roundabout at the end of State Highway 16 has been blocked off by police, preventing access to the air base from Brigham Creek Rd. Trig Rd has also been cordoned off by emergency services.

Whenuapai resident Andrew Head had been blocked from driving back to his home, and told the Herald a police officer had informed him there was a bomb scare at the base.

Police confirmed the Armed Offenders Squad had been deployed.

Fire and ambulance services have been approached for comment.

The Herald has sought comment from the New Zealand Defence Force.