Man in custody for allegedly sharing mosque livestream

A Christchurch businessman has appeared in court on charges of distributing footage of one of the mosque shootings.

Philip Neville Arps (44) had his application for bail declined when he appeared in the Christchurch District Court today.

He was remanded in custody until his next appearance on April 15.

Arps, who runs an insulation business, faces two charges of distributing the livestream "of the multiple murder victims at the Deans Ave Mosque".

The alleged offending occurred on March 16, the day after the shootings at two Christchurch mosques, in which 50 people died.

The charges have a maximum penalty of 14 years in prison.

In court, Arps was handcuffed and dressed in blue T-shirt, trackpants and socks. His arms were heavily tattooed.

He is the director of a company which is under scrutiny for having a Nazi sign as its logo - the same symbol featured in a manifesto by the alleged shooter.

The company, Beneficial Insulation, has a sun wheel as its company logo. It is a symbol employed in a post-Third Reich context by neo-Nazis and some occult subcultures.

Judge Stephen O'Driscoll granted a police request to clear the public gallery for the hearing.

The courtroom was heavily guarded by security.