Man dead after shots fired at police in Auckland

Armed police were called out to the incident in West Auckland. Photo: RNZ

Police were shot at while carrying out a search warrant at an Auckland property today, leading to a day-long stand-off before a man was found dead inside the house.

In a statement released late this afternoon, police said officers arrived at the Newington Rd, Henderson, address about 7am to carry out a search warrant for a gang member who was wanted for serious offending.

Detective Inspector Kevin McNaughton said officers were met with "extreme hostility" from the person they were seeking, and several shots were fired at them.

Cordons were put in place, and some nearby residents in the immediate vicinity were evacuated, and officers were stationed outside the Holy Cross School.

McNaughton said police tried to communicate with the man inside the address, but he refused to engage with them.

"Late this afternoon, the Armed Offenders Squad made entry into the address and located the man deceased inside."

An investigation would commence and the Independent Police Conduct Authority would be advised.