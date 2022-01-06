Man dies after Coromandel boating incident

A picture taken from an Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter during the rescue effort at Pauanui on Wednesday. Photo / Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust

A man has died after a boat flipped at the Tairua bar in the Coromandel yesterday, leaving five people injured.

Two children, a woman and a man were flown to hospital yesterday afternoon, after the second incident at the bar near Pauanui this week.

Police confirmed this afternoon that a man had since died.

"Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Two children remain in Starship Hospital in a critical but stable condition."

An investigation is ongoing.

"This includes making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner," police said.