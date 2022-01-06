Man dies after Coromandel boating incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two children, a woman and a man were flown to hospital yesterday afternoon, after the second incident at the bar near Pauanui this week.
Police confirmed this afternoon that a man had since died.
"Police extend their sympathies to his family and friends at this very difficult time.
"Two children remain in Starship Hospital in a critical but stable condition."
An investigation is ongoing.
"This includes making inquiries in relation to the death on behalf of the Coroner," police said.