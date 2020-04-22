Man dies after crash in Canterbury

A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in the Selwyn district of Canterbury overnight.

The crash happened about 10.50pm on Wairiri Rd at Glentunnel, inland from Christchurch.

Police said the man was critically injured in the crash and died before a rescue helicopter could take him to hospital.

A second person sustained moderate injuries.

The road was closed for a time for a scene examination, but has reopened.