Wednesday, 5 January 2022

Man dies after water-related incident at school

    1. News
    2. National

    St Matthew's Collegiate School in Masterton. Photo: Google Maps
    A 58-year-old man has died following a water-related incident at St Matthew's Collegiate School in Masterton on Monday.

    In a statement today, police said the man had died in Wellington Hospital.

    Police are making inquires on behalf of the coroner, who will release their findings in due course.

    RNZ

     

