Man dies of Covid-19 in Auckland

A man aged in his 50s has died from Covid-19 in New Zealand. Photo: NZ Herald

A man aged in his 50s has died at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland today, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

He is the youngest person to have died from the virus in New Zealand and the first Covid-related death here since May 28.

It is also the first death from the Auckland cluster, to which 152 people have been linked.

The total number of Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand is now 23.

The man was admitted to Middlemore Hospital via an emergency department from quarantine and then cared for in the intensive care unit.

The Ministry of Health said in a statement the man's family were regularly updated with the situation.

The hospital facilitated contact using virtual technologies and his wife and son were able to visit him, using full PPE.

"Our thoughts are with his family and community at this time of loss and grief," Director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said.

"We have always recognised that further deaths linked to Covid-19 were possible.

"Although the health system has done and will continue to do everything we can to prevent them, this can be a very challenging virus to treat and for some people to recover from.

"Today's news reinforces the importance of our shared vigilance against Covid-19, the very serious consequences the virus can carry with it, and the measures we all need to take to stop the spread, break any chain of transmission and prevent deaths."

The man's wife expressed the family's gratitude to the Middlemore Hospital staff for their care and compassion.

The man is the first Covid-19 related death at Counties Manukau District Health Board.

The ages of the other 22 Covid-19 related deaths in New Zealand are: three people in their 60s, seven in their 70s, seven in their 80s, and five in their 90s.

The man is the first to die within the Counties Manukau District Health Board. There have been 12 deaths within the Canterbury DHB, two within Capital and Coast DHB, two in Southern DHB, four in Waitematā DHB, one in Waikato DHB, and one in West Coast DHB.

The Prime Minister announced today that New Zealand will stay at alert level 2 and Auckland at alert level 2.5 for at least 10 more days.

Cabinet has decided to keep the current alert levels and will review them again on Monday, September 14, when they will decide whether to adjust them at 11.59pm on Wednesday, September 16.