Man dies in workplace accident

A man has died following a workplace accident last night.

The incident happened on Unity Drive in Rosedale, an industrial area on Auckland's North Shore.

It is understood the incident was at the Alto Packaging facility.

Emergency services were called around 7.35pm with police saying there were initial reports of serious injuries. This morning police confirmed the man had died.

WorkSafe NZ has been advised and will investigate, a police spokeswoman said.

"Police will release further details regarding the identity of the deceased once formal identification procedures have been carried out and next-of-kin advised. This is unlikely to be today.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with the man's family during what will be a very difficult and tragic time for them."